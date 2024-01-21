Plane Crash | হিন্দুকুশ পর্বতমালায় দুর্ঘটনা, আফগানিস্তানে ভেঙে পড়ল যাত্রিবাহী বিমান

উত্তরবঙ্গ সংবাদ ডিজিটাল ডেস্ক: মাঝ আকাশে ভেঙে পড়ল মস্কোগামী যাত্রীবাহী বিমান(Plane Crash)। আফগানিস্তানের(Afganistan) বদখসানে ভেঙে পড়েছে বলে জানিয়েছে তালিবান প্রশাসন। শনিবার সকালে একটি বিমান মস্কো যাওয়ার পথে ভেঙে পড়ে। বদখসান প্রদেশে ওই বিপর্যয়ের খবর প্রথমে দেয় তালিবান। ওয়ি বিয়াম্নে ৬-৮ জন সদস্য ছিলেন। তবে এখনও হতাহতের কোনও খবর মেলেনি। যদিও আফগানিস্তানে দুর্ঘটনার কবলে পড়া বিমানটি ভারতীয় নয়। মরক্কোর সংস্থার নামে রেজিস্টার করা ছোট চাটার্ড বিমান।

DGCA official confirms this is not an Indian plane. A plane that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft, as per senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)…

— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024