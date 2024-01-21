Sunday, January 21, 2024
HomeBreaking NewsPlane Crash | হিন্দুকুশ পর্বতমালায় দুর্ঘটনা, আফগানিস্তানে ভেঙে পড়ল যাত্রিবাহী বিমান
Breaking NewsTop Newsআন্তর্জাতিক

Plane Crash | হিন্দুকুশ পর্বতমালায় দুর্ঘটনা, আফগানিস্তানে ভেঙে পড়ল যাত্রিবাহী বিমান

Sucharita Chanda
Uploaded By Sucharita Chanda
0
12
Modified date:
Reading Time Less than 1 min.
passenger-plane-crashes-in-afghanistan
প্রতীকী ছবি

উত্তরবঙ্গ সংবাদ ডিজিটাল ডেস্ক: মাঝ আকাশে ভেঙে পড়ল মস্কোগামী যাত্রীবাহী বিমান(Plane Crash)। আফগানিস্তানের(Afganistan) বদখসানে ভেঙে পড়েছে বলে জানিয়েছে তালিবান প্রশাসন। শনিবার সকালে একটি বিমান মস্কো যাওয়ার পথে ভেঙে পড়ে। বদখসান প্রদেশে ওই বিপর্যয়ের খবর প্রথমে দেয় তালিবান। ওয়ি বিয়াম্নে ৬-৮ জন সদস্য ছিলেন। তবে এখনও হতাহতের কোনও খবর মেলেনি। যদিও আফগানিস্তানে দুর্ঘটনার কবলে পড়া বিমানটি ভারতীয় নয়। মরক্কোর সংস্থার নামে রেজিস্টার করা ছোট চাটার্ড বিমান।

Previous article
রামভক্তি দেখানোর প্রতিযোগিতায় বিস্ট-শ্রিংলা
Next article
সরকারি এমআরআই বসিয়ে বেসরকারি সংস্থাকে সুবিধা, বিতর্কে উত্তরবঙ্গ মেডিকেল
Sucharita Chanda
Sucharita Chandahttps://uttarbangasambad.com/
Sucharita Chanda is working as Sub Editor Since 2020. Presently she is attached with Uttarbanga Sambad. She is involved in Copy Editing, Uploading in website and various social media platforms.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -spot_img

LATEST POSTS

Delhi AIIMS | বিতর্কের মুখে সিদ্ধান্ত বদল! রাম মন্দির উদ্বোধনের দিন বন্ধ নয় দিল্লি...

Kuhelika Barman - 0
উত্তরবঙ্গ সংবাদ ডিজিটাল ডেস্ক: বিতর্কের মুখে নিজেদের সিদ্ধান্ত বদলে ফেলল দিল্লির এইমস কর্তৃপক্ষ (Delhi AIIMS)। শনিবারের নির্দেশিকায় হাসপাতালটির তরফে জানানো হয়েছিল, রাম মন্দির (Ram...

সরকারি এমআরআই বসিয়ে বেসরকারি সংস্থাকে সুবিধা, বিতর্কে উত্তরবঙ্গ মেডিকেল

Solanki Paul - 0
রণজিৎ ঘোষ, শিলিগুড়ি: স্বাস্থ্য দপ্তর বেসরকারি সংস্থার সঙ্গে যৌথ উদ্যোগে (পিপিপি) উত্তরবঙ্গ মেডিকেল কলেজ ও হাসপাতালে এমআরআই পরিষেবা দিচ্ছে। এজন্য প্রতি মাসে ৪৫-৫০ লক্ষ...
Bista-Shringla in competition to show devotion to Ram

রামভক্তি দেখানোর প্রতিযোগিতায় বিস্ট-শ্রিংলা

Sucharita Chanda - 0
শিলিগুড়ি: রাম নিয়ে টানাটানি গেরুয়া শিবিরের অন্দরেও! জনসংযোগে দুজনের লড়াই তো রয়েইছে, এবার কে বড় ‘রামভক্ত’, তা প্রমাণ দিতে আসরে নামছেন দার্জিলিংয়ের বর্তমান সাংসদ...

শ্লীলতাহানিতে অভিযুক্ত তরুণ অধরাই, সাদা পোশাকে বার-মলে পুলিশের তল্লাশি

Solanki Paul - 0
শিলিগুড়ি: ৭২ ঘণ্টা পেরিয়ে গেলেও এখনও অধরা সুভাষপল্লির শ্লীলতাহানির ঘটনায় অভিযুক্ত তরুণ। শনিবার সকাল থেকেই বিভিন্ন জায়গায় অভিযুক্তের ছবি নিয়ে ঘুরলেও কোনও দিশা খুঁজে...
villagers stopped the construction of the road complaining of poor quality of work

নিম্নমানের কাজের অভিযোগ তুলে রাস্তা নির্মাণ বন্ধ করলেন গ্রামবাসী

Sucharita Chanda - 0
ফাঁসিদেওয়া: নিম্নমানের কাজের অভিযোগ তুলে গ্রাম পঞ্চায়েতের রাস্তা নির্মাণ কাজ বন্ধ করে দিলেন গ্রামবাসীরা। অভিযোগ, সিডিউল না মেনে ফাঁসিদেওয়ার ভক্তিনগরে কংক্রিটের রাস্তা তৈরি করা...

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Uttarbanga Sambad is leading online news publisher in West Bengal. Every single article post checked after verify and fact checking by our own staff.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Uttarbanga Sambad | Leading Online News Publisher

MORE STORIES

Delhi AIIMS | বিতর্কের মুখে সিদ্ধান্ত বদল! রাম মন্দির উদ্বোধনের দিন...

Kuhelika Barman - 0